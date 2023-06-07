MOULTRIE — Ameris Bank recently presented Colquitt Regional Medical Center with a $500,000 check, which is part of a $2 million pledge the bank made in 2018.
A significant portion of this pledge will be largely allocated for the construction of a new education and clinic facility, the hospital said in a press release. The building, which broke ground Sept. 26, will be named Ameris Bank Medical Educational Building in honor of the generous contributions from Ameris.
“Colquitt Regional has exceptional community partnerships and Ameris Bank has been a dedicated supporter of our hospital for years,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “They have played a significant role in establishing this new medical education building. We are grateful to them and for the lasting impact their donations will have on the next generation of healthcare professionals.”
The new two-story facility will boast over 39,000 square feet of space and will be located on the north side of the Colquitt Regional campus, behind Vereen Rehabilitation Center. The first floor will house the Colquitt Regional Educational Services department. The second floor will be home to Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program and clinic, Georgia South Psychiatry Residency Program and a future clinic, and offices for affiliated physicians, faculty, and staff.
The plans also include four simulation rooms, a computer lab, classroom space, an auditorium, and a skills lab for students and staff to practice clinical procedures in a learning environment.
The funds donated by Ameris Bank were given through the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Bill, which was created in 2016 as a result of the increase in rural hospital closures since 2008. The Georgia General Assembly passed this law to assist rural hospitals in their growth and expand healthcare services during economic hardship.
“Ameris has been committed to donating through the Georgia HEART program, as we believe in supporting rural hospitals and the communities they serve,” said Ameris Bank CEO H. Palmer Proctor Jr. “We know that each hospital has different needs, and these funds allow them to make improvements as they see fit to continue providing quality healthcare to their patients."
Ameris Bank was one of 236 Georgia taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support Colquitt Regional. The check was presented to Matney by Ameris Market President Dave Buckridge.
“We are proud to support Colquitt Regional Medical Center through the Georgia HEART Program again this year,” said Ameris Bank Market President Dave Buckridge. “This program is excellent for rural hospitals in Georgia and we look forward to future donations.”
Ameris Bank has given to Colquitt Regional each year since the Georgia HEART program began, the hospital said. Those tax monies have assisted with additional hospital projects including the construction of the Edwards Cancer Center, expansion of oncology services to include radiation therapy, and the opening of the inpatient Behavioral Health Unit.
“Our hospital is grateful to the Georgia General Assembly and Governor Kemp for their continued support of the Georgia HEART rural hospital tax credit program,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “Through this program, our hospital has been able to implement new technologies and services to meet the needs of our community.”
For more information on the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program, please contact Nicole Gilbert at 229-890-3416.
