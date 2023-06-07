Ameris Bank recently presented Colquitt Regional Medical Center with a $500,000 check, which is part of a $2 million pledge the bank made in 2018. Pictured from left are Ameris Bank Commercial Lender Jake Mobley, Ameris Bank Market Manager Summer Richmond, Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, Ameris Bank Market President Dave Buckridge, Colquitt Regional Chief Financial Officer Julie Bhavnani, and Colquitt Regional Foundation Project Manager Gina McDonald.