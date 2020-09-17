MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.
This award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence, the hospital said in a press release.
“This recognition reflects the diligence of our team in continuing to advance care for stroke patients,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Our number one priority at Colquitt Regional is safe, patient-centered care. We are proud to implement the AHA’s protocols and procedures, which helps us to provide the best possible care to stroke patients.”
Colquitt Regional earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period, the press release said. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
“We are pleased to recognize Colquitt Regional for its commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
“During this pandemic, we have seen many people delaying needed care out of fear of exposure to COVID,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “Several of those cases resulted in the patient having a stroke. We want to encourage all people to not put off emergent medical needs. Our hospital has measures in place, such as COVID and non-COVID emergency departments, to minimize potential exposure.”
One of the ways the AHA and Colquitt Regional promote stroke awareness is through the F.A.S.T. acronym, which helps people remember the symptoms of a stroke – F: face drooping, A: arm weakness, S: speech difficulty, T: time to call 911.
Colquitt Regional is a 99-bed teaching hospital located in Moultrie, Georgia. With over 100 providers, more than 35 specialties and 1,350 employees, Colquitt Regional is committed to providing exceptional healthcare that exceeds expectations for Colquitt County and the surrounding areas.
