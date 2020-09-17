Colquitt Regional recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award. This award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment. Pictured, from left, are Dale Cutshaw, RN, CEN; Melissa Joy, RN, CEN, Emergency Department Assistant Nurse Manager; Christi Griner, RN, CEN, Stroke/Trauma Coordinator; Toni Leigh Riddle, RN, CEN, Director of Emergency Services; Taylor Wilson, RN; and David Spence, RT(R), ARRT, Director of Imaging Services.