MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center noted a second death as a result of COVID-19 when it posted its update just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The county’s first death was announced in the hospital’s release on Sunday evening.
No details of the second victim were provided.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the hospital had performed 221 tests. The total positive was 19. The total negative was 68, and 134 tests were pending, the hospital said.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites.
