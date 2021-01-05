Suzanne Wilson and Lorenzo Jones celebrated the birth of Brayden Jones, the first baby born at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in 2021. The hospital joined in the celebration with gifts for the new parents.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Colquitt Regional reports first baby of 2021
