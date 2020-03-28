MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center released new numbers on COVID-19 cases this morning.
Seven tests have come back positive, according to the hospital’s website at www.colquittregional.com/covid-19.
The hospital has sent 125 tests to labs for analysis. Other than the seven positives, there have been 20 negative results. The hospital is still awaiting results on the 98 others.
Those numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physicians Group clinics.
