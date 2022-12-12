Colquitt Regional Senior Care & Rehabilitation recently acquired new, state-of-the-art beds for each resident room. Pictured is Stacie McDaniel, Colquitt Regional Senior Care & Rehabilitation community relations coordinator, standing with the Wissner-Bosserhoff Sentida 7-i bed, also called “the intelligent long term care bed.” It offers a variety of high-tech features and benefits, such as increased resident independence and comfort, reduced risk of caregiver and resident injury, high-tech alerts and analytics, and more.