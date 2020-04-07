MOULTRIE, Ga. — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at Colquitt Regional Medical Center continues to climb as more test results come in from labs.
Tuesday afternoon, the hospital reported that 511 tests had been performed. Of those, 77 have been positive and 267 have been negative. The hospital is still awaiting results for 165 tests.
Five Colquitt Regional patients have died from the disease.
The positive results belong to 1 person age 0-17 years, 53 people ages 18-59 and 23 people age 60 or older.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physicians Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.