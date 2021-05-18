MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Center began accepting 2021 pre-applications for unlimited contribution amounts through Georgia HEART Rural Tax Credit Program on May 17.
These will be submitted to the Georgia Department of Revenue in the order in which they are received beginning July 1 at midnight, according to a press release from the hospital.
From January 1 until June 30, those who participate in the tax credit program are capped at either $5,000 for singles or $10,000 for couples, the hospital said. As of July 1, the limits will be lifted, and anyone may donate an unlimited amount, as long as tax credits remain available for the hospital.
Pass-through businesses are also eligible to contribute and may receive a federal tax benefit as well.
The rural tax credit program, which the hospital first participated in 2018, was created by the Georgia General Assembly in response to the significant challenges and cuts in healthcare reimbursements experienced by rural hospitals.
Through the program, Georgia taxpayers choose to reallocate their state tax dollars to qualified rural hospital organizations.
Since 2018, there have been 623 donors, 95 pass-through businesses, and 11 C-corporations that have redirected their state income tax dollars to Colquitt Regional, raising over $9.5 million for the hospital, Colquitt Regional’s press release said.
“We are grateful to each person that has contributed to Colquitt Regional through the tax credit program and thank the state for establishing a program to help rural hospitals in need,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “The funds received through this program have been invaluable to the progress of our hospital. We have been able to finish two major capital projects – The Edwards Cancer Center and new radiation oncology unit – which allows us to offer a more comprehensive service line to our oncology patients.”
The Edwards Cancer Center opened its doors in 2018. Previously, the oncology department was found on the third floor of the hospital, but with the help of community and employee contributions, and donations through Georgia HEART, the hospital was able to renovate a bigger space to house oncology services, the press release said.
The building features seven patient infusion bays with visitor seating, two isolation rooms for privacy, two exam rooms, a central nurse station with a view of patient areas, and a spacious reception and lobby area, along with a private entry.
In March 2021, Colquitt Regional was able to further enhance oncology offerings with the addition of radiation therapy. Utilizing tax credit funds, the hospital constructed a 6,900 sq. ft. building that holds the Elekta Versa HD, a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that delivers radiation therapy.
The new building also features a separate lobby, conference area for patient consultation, six exam rooms, four dressing rooms, and the radiation chamber, where the linear accelerator is located.
“Not only do Georgia HEART contributions allow us to add new services, but it also affords us the opportunity to help oncology patients with indigent and uncompensated care,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “It is important for us to ensure that our patients have access to necessary services and that they know we are committed to taking care of them through the entire process, from start to finish.”
Colquitt Regional has also been able to make facility infrastructure upgrades with funds from the tax credit program, the press release said.
For more information on Georgia HEART or to submit a pre-application for an unlimited contribution, please contact Gina McDonald at 229-890-3416 or gmcdonald@colquittregional.com.
