Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently received notification of its eligibility to participate in the Rural Hospital Tax Credit program in 2021. Pictured is part of the Edwards Cancer Center staff outside the construction zone of the new radiation oncology center at Colquitt Regional. From left are Traci Fuller, Janet Saunders, Wenhui Zhu, M.D., Ph.D., Linda Allen, and Kerri Holloway-Cox, FNP-C.