MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center reported its fourth and fifth confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
As of 3 p.m., the hospital said it had administered 91 tests for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Five of the patients’ results have been positive for the virus, 15 have been negative and the hospital is still awaiting results on 71.
The hospital previously said the first three patients who tested positive were isolating themselves at home. On Thursday the hospital said it could not confirm how many of the five positive patients are isolating at home and how many are in Colquitt Regional.
Colquitt Regional asks citizens to follow the CDC guidelines to protect yourself during the pandemic. Continue washing your hands, practice social distancing, cover your coughs and sneezes, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
The hospital posts COVID-19 updates to its website, https://colquittregional.com/covid-19.
