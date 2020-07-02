MOULTRIE, Ga – Officials at Colquitt Regional Medical Center are urging members of the public to remain vigilant after a recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases.
As of Tuesday, June 30, Colquitt Regional reported a total of 563 positive cases. 63 of those cases were confirmed over the last seven days.
These numbers are not indicative of Colquitt County as whole. The numbers Colquitt Regional reports only reflects tests conducted at the hospital.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported that, as of June 30, Colquitt County had 951 confirmed cases.
“As COVID-19 numbers rise, we want to remind people to be vigilant in limiting their exposure to the virus,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “We are telling people to practice the 3 W’s – wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands; and by all means, if you believe you have been exposed, stay home.”
While Colquitt County has experienced an increase in positive cases, the symptoms have been minimal to mild in most cases, the hospital said in a press release.
To ease the fears and concerns of patients, Colquitt Regional is continuing to take increased measures to ensure safe care and limit possible exposure to COVID-19.
Colquitt Regional is operating two separate emergency departments and ICUs, one for COVID-19 patients and one for non-COVID-19 patients. Those who test positive and are admitted are also cared for on a floor that is strictly for COVID-19 patients.
Each person who visits the hospital or any Sterling Physician Group clinic will be screened for body temperature and given a mask before they are allowed entry into the facility.
While not a requirement, Colquitt Regional continues to strongly encourage only one visitor per patient and limiting visitors to only immediate family members. Hospital staff also ask that if someone has been exposed to COVID-19 to please not visit the hospital.
“The safety of our patients and staff members is our top concern,” said Matney. “While it is our goal to continue allowing visitors, we ask for your understanding and patience as this is a fluid situation. Our visitor policy is reviewed on a daily basis and changes will be made to adhere to local, state and national guidelines.”
All scheduled surgeries and procedures at Colquitt Regional and appointments at Sterling Physician Group clinics will continue, the hospital said. Virtual visits are also still available as an alternative to visiting a doctor’s office.
A virtual visit appointment may be made through a patient’s physician. If someone does not currently have a physician, please call the Physician Referral line at 229-891-9362 for assistance.
The Colquitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon. An appointment is not required. Those seeking a COVID-19 test at Colquitt Regional must have an order from their physician.
