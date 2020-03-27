As of 9 a.m. today, Colquitt Regional has performed 98 tests for COVID-19. Of those 98 tests, 5 were positive, 15 were negative, and 78 are pending, the hospital said on its COVID-19 web page.

"We urge the public to continue following CDC recommendations of social distancing, frequently washing hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces/objects," the hospital said. "Colquitt Regional is actively monitoring this evolving situation through daily briefings and will continue to update this page with the latest information."

