MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Georgia Association of Educational Leaders recently awarded Dr. Tabitha Baldy the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award during their annual summer conference.
"Being recognized by leaders and my peers from across the state is a huge honor," Baldy said in a press release. "We all lean on and learn from each other, so for them to choose me for this award was a very humbling experience."
According to the GAEL website, “The honor goes to individuals who personify the leadership qualities modeled by GAEL’s third executive director, Dr. Jim Puckett.”
To receive the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator award, recipients must be a current member of GAEL or an affiliate organization for a minimum of three years and employed for at least one year in their current school district. They must possess an exemplary service record and exhibit leadership characteristics that are considered a positive role model for others.
Recipients must also be nominated by their current school district.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins shared, "Dr. Baldy's selection as the recipient of the prestigious Dr. Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award is an outstanding accomplishment. Her professional colleagues selected her from across the state of Georgia as a testament to her work and dedication to all students."
Baldy was also selected as the 2022-23 president of the Student Support Team Association of Georgia Educators. The SSTA is a statewide professional organization supporting those who work with student services functions in a school district.
Wiggins added, "This is a tremendous honor, and we as a district are proud to have one of our employees leading in this capacity for one of the state's professional organizations.”
Baldy represents a total of 20 years in education. She currently serves as the interim assistant principal at Stringfellow Elementary School.
In addition, she has served as the director of the Colquitt County School District’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) – a position she has held for the last seven years.
“MTSS supports all 13 schools and two programs in the district by providing professional learning, guidance and coaching in using multiple data sources to match students to evidence-based interventions and enrichment opportunities based on needs in academics and social-emotional-behavioral needs, according to the press release.
Direct Instruction Reading and Math Intervention Programs, Therapeutic Drumming Program, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports and Mental Health First Aid are all products of the program.
To learn more information about the CCSD or MTSS, please visit www.colquitt.k12.ga.us.
