ALBANY, Ga – The Sowega Council on Aging’s Comedy Night was a hit with supporters, including corporate sponsors, community partners, and event-goers.
The annual event, held on Thursday, Aug. 25, is one of the agency’s highlight fundraising events, with proceeds benefitting the Home Delivered Meals program that serves over 150,000 hot, nutritious meals to food insecure seniors across 14 counties, which includes Colquitt County.
Ty Barnett of America’s Got Talent, Last Comic Standing, The Tonight Show, and Comedy Central Presents provided the hilarious musings that had the crowd laughing and applauding.
In keeping with SCOA’s consistent effort to work in partnership with local organizations, the agency coordinated a Meet and Greet with Ty Barnett for 30 students from the Boys & Girls Club of Albany. After enjoying dinner and the show, students received an inspiring message from Barnett along with time to ask him questions about his life successes.
Thanks to the generous support of corporate sponsors and ticket holders, more than $30,000 was raised to combat senior hunger in Southwest Georgia. Others who would like to donate to the Home Delivered Meals program can visit www.sowegacoa.org/donate.
