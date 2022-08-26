Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Georgia, including the following counties, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook and Lowndes. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 935 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Adel, Nashville, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, Pavo, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Pine Valley, Greggs, Cook Co A/P, I-75 At Exit 29, Barney, Massee, New Lois, Cottle, Allenville and Berrien Co A/P. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&