MOULTRIE, Ga. — Last week, Colquitt County Arts Center announced its second annual Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition.
This juried exhibition is open to regional artists ages 18 and older. It provides artists working in all mediums with an opportunity to participate and possibly win awards ranging from $200 for third place to $800 for first place, according to a press release from the Colquitt County Arts Center.
The entry fee is $40, which covers the submission of up to three pieces of art.
Selections for awards will be based on a juried review, which is conducted without the knowledge of the artists’ identity, title, or price of work. This year, the exhibition will be judged in its entirety by Nicole Williams, executive director of the Albany Area Arts Council.
Awards will be presented and announced at the opening night reception on Aug. 26. Artists, their guests, patrons, and community members are welcome to attend from 5-6:30 p.m.
Last year’s 2020 Southern Arts Invitational showcased approximately 40 two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces of artwork submitted by more than 30 artists. First place went to Mary Vanlandingham for her realistic painting titled “Save Me the Red Chair.”
This year, the Arts Center looks forward to receiving even more entries in various mediums that represent the diversity in the community as well as in the region. For more information on submitting entries to the Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition, please visit www.colquittcountyarts.com or stop by our office at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. for an entry form.
Artists, mark your calendars:
Friday, Aug. 6 - Deadline for entry
Completed entry form, entry fee and entry images shouldbe received or postmarked by Friday, Aug. 6.
Tuesday, Aug. 10 – Notification of Acceptance
Artists will be notified of acceptance on Aug. 10 by e-mail.
Aug. 18-19 - Art Delivery Dates
Labeled works should be delivered to the Colquitt County Arts Center at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. in Moultrie, Georgia, between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
