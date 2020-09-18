TIFTON, Ga. – Comments are being accepted on a bridge replacement in Brooks County and the widening/reconstruction of two sections of State Route (SR) 133 in Worth and Colquitt counties.
Georgia Department of Transportation usually holds a public meeting to display proposed projects, answer questions and collect feedback. All information instead is available online in order to avoid face-to-face contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. The site is http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach. Comments may be left online or mailed. A comment card and instructions are available on the website.
Comments close Sept. 29 on the SR 133 construction projects, the DOT said in a press release. These are part of the continuation of the widening/reconstruction of the major route on the northern end. The southern end of the highway is complete.
The Worth County section runs from north of the Colquitt County line to north of SR 112. A roundabout and detours have been added to the proposed plans since they were last presented to the public in 2016.
The department is also seeking feedback on proposed detours in Colquitt County from south of US 319/SR 35 to County Road 187/Mike Horne Road.
The comment period ends Oct. 3 on the proposed replacement of a Brooks County bridge and detour during construction. The obsolete bridge is on US 221/SR SR 76 over railroad tracks in Quitman and was built in 1938.
