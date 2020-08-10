MOULTRIE, Ga. — In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, setting off what would later be called the First Gulf War. The Hubble Space Telescope was launched. East and West Germany reunified.
That is also approximately the last time commercial properties in Colquitt County were revalued by the county tax assessor’s office. Owners of those properties have been paying property taxes based on those values for the last 30 years, according to the county’s chief appraiser, JimMac Booth.
Booth said the Tax Assessors’ Office has little experience with valuing commercial properties, which is why previous chief appraisers have let the issue slide. The state Department of Revenue had already been gently pushing the office for years to re-value commercial properties when Booth took the job last year, so he made it an early priority.
“The state could have come in and fired everyone in this office,” he said. “They could have said, ‘You’re not doing your job.’”
The Tax Assessors Office hired a private company, GMASS, which has significant experience in all kinds of property appraisals, to study the values of commercial properties throughout the county. GMASS started work last year and its results were applied to property values earlier this year.
The updated values — while predictable considering how much time has passed — shocked property owners. Every property is different, but on average commercial property values have nearly doubled, Booth said.
Calculations
The county has a record of every property in the county. It’s accessible online through the Tax Assessors’ website, http://www.qpublic.net/ga/colquitt/. Click on Search Records at the top of the page to access the database.
One of Booth’s biggest concerns is that the information the county has about the property is accurate. An inaccuracy in that information is excellent grounds for an appeal of the valuation.
The recent re-valuation does not involve re-appraisal, though, at least in most cases. It begins with the values of the property from the previous valuation (30 years ago for commercial properties, about three years ago for most residential ones) and adjusts it for changes in the fair market sale price of similar properties. For residential homes, the main factor is the neighborhood. For commercial properties, it’s similar industries.
Changes in the values of residential homes are pretty easy to explain, Booth said. If a home is valued at $50 per square foot, but other homes in the same neighborhood sell for $70 per square foot, the value of the $50-per-square-foot home increases to $70 per square foot to match what similar homes in the neighborhood are selling for.
The valuation of commercial properties involves more-complicated calculations, but the same basic premise holds: If similar properties are selling for more than your property is valued at, your property value will increase. If they’re selling for less, your property value will decrease.
This matters to property owners because property taxes are calculated based on 40% of the county’s valuation of the property. If the value goes up, the taxes go up too. If the value doubles, as many commercial properties did, the taxes do too.
Appeals
Property owners — commercial, agricultural and residential — have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, to appeal the valuations. Booth said about 300 owners of commercial property and more than 100 owners of residential property had filed appeals as of Friday morning. To challenge the valuation of your property, call the Tax Assessors Office at (229) 616-7425.
When those challenges are filed, Booth and his team review the case to see if there’s a reason the valuation isn’t right for this particular property. For example, if the information the county has about the property isn’t accurate, the property may need to be re-appraised.
“Each different parcel is different,” he said, “and every one of them sometimes needs an extra look at it.”
Issues of financial hardship are not grounds for changing a valuation, Booth said. The value of the property must be based on what’s actually on the property, he said; that’s the only way to treat everyone fairly.
If the property owner is still not satisfied with the valuation, he can further appeal to the Board of Equalization, a six-person panel administered by the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office. Members are currently in training in preparation for this year’s appeals.
Booth told Colquitt County commissioners Aug. 4 that he expects several of the appeals from commercial property owners to make it to the Board of Equalization.
Deadlines
The county digest is the taxable value of all the property in Colquitt County — 40 percent of each property’s actual value, not counting property that is protected from taxes, such as government-owned property or agricultural property in certain conservation programs. The Tax Commissioner’s Office compiles the digest based on property values provided by the Tax Assessors Office.
The updated valuations will drive up the value of the digest, but by how much? That won’t be clear until all the appeals are resolved, Booth said.
“We won’t know a lot until the end of October, first of November, until we have a close to correct amount,” he predicted.
That timetable will run up against several deadlines set by the state and by the county Board of Commissioners.
Every year, each government in Colquitt County — from the Board of Commissioners to the Board of Education to six municipal governments and two independent authorities — creates a budget to meet its financial needs for the coming fiscal year. Each of those budgets is built with the expectation of a certain amount of property tax money, expressed in mills. One mill is the taxable property value divided by 1,000.
Many of the local governments have completed their budgets, giving them a dollar figure for how much tax they’ll need, but until they know the value of the digest, they can’t tell the Tax Commissioner’s Office how many mills to bill taxpayers for.
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners hopes to nail down everyone’s millage rates at its Sept. 18 meeting. County Tax Commissioner Cindy Harvin has to present the digest to the state Department of Revenue at the end of September and has a deadline to mail out tax bills that will come due in December.
Obviously, officials will work with the most accurate digest they have available, with amendments to come based on any successful appeals that happen afterwards.
Rollbacks
The winners in this scenario are homeowners — if their property values didn’t increase.
For most of the last 30 years, most commercial property owners have paid less than their fair share, Booth said, because their properties were under-valued. The residential property owners had to pick up the difference.
This year’s re-valuation will cause commercial properties to be a larger part of the county’s property tax mix and take some of the pressure off residential property owners.
Looked at another way, the county digest will be larger because of the increased value of commercial property. That means the governments can get the same amount of money with a lower millage rate. Since the lower rate is applied to all taxable property, any owner that didn’t see an increase in his property values should see a decrease in his taxes because of the lower millage rate.
That is, if that’s what the governments decide to do — and there’s evidence at least some will.
The governments could decide to keep millage the same and reap more money from the same rate, but the state considers that a tax increase. The governments would have to hold public hearings about the tax increase so that the public understands that’s what they’re doing and why.
Instead, the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, the Board of Education, Moultrie City Council and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority have proposed reducing their millage rates so that their revenue is the same as in the current fiscal year. Others may be as well, but none of them have formally decided that yet because they can’t set the millage without a dependable estimate of the county digest.
