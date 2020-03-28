MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners held their regularly scheduled work meeting and discussed county business that had been affected by the recent COVID-19 epidemic. The Board approved the decision to waive all penalties and interest on property tax and solid waste service bills. Late fees on any business licenses will also be waived.
Effective March 25 through April 30, taxpayers will only pay their original property tax, solid waste and business fee during this time period.
Also effective March 25 through April 30, all county offices within the county courthouse and annex will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., but only by appointment. Please contact the office you would like to visit and schedule an appointment then.
According to the Board of Commissioners, there are no current plans to enact any curfews, bans or restrictions within the unincorporated areas of Colquitt County. However, Gov. Kemp has issued a ban on bars, nightclubs and gatherings of more than 10 people unless there is a clear six-foot buffer between the individuals present.
All registered Georgia voters will be mailed an absentee voting ballot for the May 19 Primary Election. The State of Georgia will cover the cost for the estimated 6.9 million ballots. Early voting will still be available, and the designated precincts will still remain open as required, the county commissioners were told.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.