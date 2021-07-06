MOULTRIE, Ga. – In celebration of the Fourth of July, the Barber-Tucker House invited the community of Moultrie and beyond to their grounds to take part in the America the Beautiful Celebration 2021.
The event provided entertainment and food for those in attendance, including popcorn, watermelons and sno-cones. Funnel cakes and other snacks were also provided by PJ's Funnel Cakes & More.
Performing groups provided music while other participants set up inflatable football and a tattooing booth, which provided both glittery and henna tattoos.
The performances included Naturally Southern, a professional southern band that frequently performs at the Barber-Tucker House, and the performance duo of Makayla Sauls and Wade Swartzentruber.
“This is a holiday we can all celebrate together,” said Lt. Col. Paul Nagy, who spoke at the event. “The birthday of America.”
Melanie Limbach, owner of the Barber-Tucker House and hostess for the event, said that she wanted to provide a place for the community to celebrate the holiday.
“I want to make this house something for the community to be proud of,” said Limbach, “We didn't do anything for the Fourth and I wanted to change that.”
First held in 2019, plans to host the Fourth of July event in 2020 were cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Moultrie Fire Department was in attendance to keep participants safe in case of emergency.
