MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Plans are set for the return of Community Day on July 10.
The 34th celebration of Community Day is set to begin at William Bryant Park at noon and will feature a variety of vendors, activities, competitions and giveaways. The day will conclude with an 18-and-under youth dance featuring local DJ, DJ Butta, according to Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority Program Director Carol Simpson.
Community Day began in 1986 to honor the memory of 16-year-old Terry Jones. Jones died from a July 7, 1985 stabbing near Shaw Gym. Jones’ mother, Jacquelyn Pollard, began the event the following year in an effort to “honor her son,” Simpson said in a recent interview.
Due to the pandemic, 2020 was the first year Community Day had been canceled since its inception.
“We are very excited to have (Community Day) back this year,” said Simpson.
The event will encompass the Ryce Center, William Bryant Park, Shaw Gym, Drew Field and the RD Smith Youth Center. The North West Pool will also be open for public use. Activities include a free raffle, cake walks, ring toss, mechanical bull, face painting and bounce houses. Competitions for this year include a bingo and spade tournament, a car and bike show, youth basketball tournament and an adult kickball tournament.
The kickball tournament will begin at 10 a.m. at Drew Field and will be single elimination. There is an eight-team maximum and registration per team is $100, according to Simpson. A trophy will be presented to the winning team. The basketball five vs. five youth tournament will be held at the Shaw Gym and will include four age divisions. They are: 5-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 14-18.
There is a two-game guarantee with a 10-player maximum roster. Team registration and participation is free but space is limited and will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis. The registration deadline for both events is June 25.
The car and bike shows will begin at 5 p.m. and judging will begin at 5:45 p.m. There is a $25 car entry fee and a $15 bike entry fee. Car categories include “best paint job” and “best in show and the bike category is “best in show.”
Merchandise and food vendors will have until July 5 to register for the event. Fees include $25 for informational booths but all “for profit” booths are $75 to register. The MCCPRA will not be providing tables, chairs or extension cords, Simpson said. All food vendors must have a Servsafe certification before registering. Electric hookups for booths are limited and will be available first-come-first-serve.
To register for any event or to become a vendor you can pick up applications from the MCCPRA office at 1020 Fourth St. S.W., or calling their office at 229-668-0028. They are still looking for “any and all” music acts to register to perform at the event. If you have any further questions, Simpson can be reached directly at 229-589-0818.
