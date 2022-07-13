MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County community members recently helped the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to solve a smash and grab burglary at a FasTrac convenience store.
CCSO deputies responded to the 2160 Hwy. 37 E. FasTrac gas station between 7 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to CCSO Investigator Blake Livings.
An unknown male entered the store using a hammer to break the glass door at approximately 4:27 a.m., Livings said.
Once at the scene, deputies reviewed the store's video surveillance.
According to the deputy's report, the footage showed the unknown male going behind the counter and putting cartons of cigarettes in a trash bag.
“The suspect stole approximately $900 worth of cigarettes,” Livings said in an interview Tuesday.
At 10:30 a.m, the CCSO posted to social media the video surveillance footage asking for the community to help identify the suspect.
The CCSO shortly began receiving numerous anonymous calls about the unknown male’s identity.
“We had an anonymous caller who gave us the name Sammie Demetrius Hill,” Livings said in a phone interview Wednesday.
After reviewing photos of Hill and the video footage that showed “very distinct facial characteristics,” Livings identified Hill as the suspect.
Hill, 60, was arrested in the 400 block of 10th Street Northwest and charged with smash and grab burglary.
“We asked for the community’s help and they were a big assistance in being able to solve the crime,” Livings said.
The CCSO shared a post of gratitude to the community on Facebook Tuesday.
The post states, “A big thank you goes out to the citizens of Colquitt County for quickly identifying Hill and bringing him to justice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.