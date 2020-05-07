MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Norman, with arms spread, leads a prayer Thursday during the National Day of Prayer commemoration on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
Norman is a lay leader associated with Mission Moultrie.
In a nod to COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, the Rev. John Eubanks, master of ceremonies for the event, told the roughly 50 participants, “We’re going to have a close-as-we-can prayer meeting.”
Some participants wore masks, and others pantomimed shaking hands as a way to greet one another without touching. Many called to one another that they wished they could hug them, but they couldn’t.
Some of the prayers referenced the coronavirus outbreak, but others sought God’s intervention in other ills or his forgiveness for believers’ own shortcomings.
