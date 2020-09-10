MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Three Georgia Representatives came to Southern Regional Technical College for a meet and greet with the Colquitt-Mitchell County community Wednesday, but it wasn’t about pomp and circumstance.
It was a thank you.
Rep. Sam Watson of Moultrie was joined by Rep. Joe Campbell of Camilla, who was making his first appearance here since winning a special election for the seat of the late Rep. Jay Powell, and they welcomed Georgia’s Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston of Blue Ridge.
Watson said this event was a good moment to get together between the election coming up in November and the current pandemic. In short, it was like a status quo update for the community.
“We’ve got a very important election coming up so we need to make sure [everyone] knows how important it is to get out and vote,” he said. “As a state, we have a lot going on but at some point, we’ve just got to put that first foot forward and start getting out there.”
With economies to get back flowing and people to get back to work, Watson said the focus is getting things back in order but doing it safely.
Watson was the first to take the podium and speak at the saying thank you for the support and thank you for holding on in these trying times. As Rep. Joe Campbell did the same, Watson said this was a perfect moment for him.
“Joe being new and he was elected during the special election, it was a busy time of the year,” Watson said. “We just wanted to have an opportunity for the people in Colquitt and Mitchell come out and meet Joe who haven’t had the opportunity.”
It was an effort to build a relationship between the new representative and his community, so when an issue arose, people would know who to turn to.
Campbell won the District 171 special election Jan. 28. The Legislature had already been in session two weeks when he was elected. He said his time in the position so far hasn’t been about “big shoes to fill,” rather about coming into his own for the district.
“I’m just going to have to be me and learn as I go and just see how things flow,” Campbell said. “But to say that I can fill Jay’s shoes and be Jay, I’m just going to do the best I can.”
Campbell said he comes from an agricultural background so talking to his community is easy. The big budget issues? Not so much.
“I didn’t get to be brought in and taught this and that, I just got thrown in,” he said. “It was a weird session with the coronavirus. We had big, big, big budget issues [and] that’s why the first shutdown took place.”
It was a big learning curve given the situation he was dropped into -- he likened it to drinking water from a fire hydrant -- but it’s getting better, he said.
Watson said the event was a vote of confidence for him and Campbell as they get to meet -- and in some cases reacquaint — with members of the community.
Campbell, however, said the event was less about them and more about the community meeting Ralston, and vice versa.
Ralston himself was amazed at seeing the growth of crops as he drove to SRTC’s Moultrie location, specifically the peanut crop. He said when you’re in politics, it’s important to see the communities you’re representing.
“I like to see the things that we have worked on coming out of the ground and I like to be able to talk to people when they’re in their own community, and get their ideas on what we could do better,” Ralston said.
Watson gave a short update on bringing broadband throughout the area, namely the partnership between Colquitt EMC and Windstream.
“They formed a partnership using their maps, using state maps, using the tools that we provided with Rural Development Council and that would not have happened had Jay not gone down that road and do all the things he did there,” Watson said.
Though looking past the positive and looking toward the next legislative session -- the future -- Ralston said the state will still be looking at the pandemic issues in terms of its effect on the budget.
“We cut 11 percent of the budget this year,” he said. “I don’t know if we’ll have to do that much cutting next year, but it’s still going to be a factor, a big factor, probably will be for another couple of years until we get out of this.”
So there may be more legislation passed to “knock down legal barriers” that will help people adapt to the pandemic more, he said, but that’s still down the line.
