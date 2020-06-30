MOULTRIE, Ga. — The news seems to be all bad. Coronavirus and racial discord dominate, with smatterings of other crises at home and abroad.
Pastors of Colquitt County are calling for an interruption — a divine interruption — with a community prayer meeting planned for July 7.
“Those of us who are spiritual know there’s something larger than what we see,” said Pastor Benji Nobles of Greater Believers Worship Center, a member of the Colquitt County Pastors Fellowship, which is co-sponsoring the community prayer meeting with Mission Moultrie.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square. Multiple speakers will lead prayers for unity, forgiveness, healing and intercession, Nobles said.
Social distancing will be observed to discourage the spread of coronavirus, he said. Participants won’t hold hands or lay on hands, which are common in some church services.
“We can have the same effect without physically touching,” Nobles said.
John Norman, an elder at Lakeside Assembly of God and a leader of Mission Moultrie, agreed.
“We’re trying to touch the heart of God, not each other,” Norman said.
Looking at history, Nobles said communities came out of other pandemics much different, more spiritual. He said he hopes current events will unite the country in a belief in a higher power.
Norman said the recent Moultrie City Council meeting was filled with community concern with issues of social media posts by the fire chief and a city councilman. There was a lot of passion on both sides, he said, but the faith community was praying throughout and God brought peace and calm to the meeting.
“That’s what we’re looking for on a grander scale,” he said.
The event is open to everyone, regardless of background or denomination.
“We want the community to see all colors … standing together,” Norman said.
