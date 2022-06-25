THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The longtime pastor of Mother Easter Baptist Church, the Rev. Emory Harrison Hopkins, died Tuesday, June 21, at the age of 88.
Hopkins served at Mother Easter for 47 years. At the same time he worked as an educator in Thomasville.
Hopkins grew up on a farm in Thomas County, one of 10 children born to the late Ananias and Arleatha Hopkins. In 1953 he graduated from Douglas High School. He continued his education at Fort Valley State College, the University of Chicago, Atlanta University and Valdosta State College.
He was invited to return to Douglas High School as a mathematics teacher. In 1961 he was licensed and ordained.
The year before segregation ended the principal of Douglas High School died and Hopkins was asked to serve as the interim principal. It was during the transition from segregated to integrated schools that Hopkins was appointed vice principal at Thomasville High School. He was later named co-principal of Thomasville High. After his retirement he was called back to serve another year.
Hopkins came to Mother Easter in 1962. Under his leadership Mother Easter grew in numbers, in its spirituality and financially in giving service to the Moultrie community, according to a press release from the church regarding his death. Church services moved from two Sundays a month to every Sunday.
“Soon after Hopkins’ arrival it became clear that more space was needed to move the church forward,” the church said. “Land was purchased, the church planned, saved and prayed for their new edifice. In 1985 prayers were answered and the first service was held in their new worship center at 1400 West Central Avenue.”
Senior Deacon Clarence Merritt shared, “Rev. Emory Hopkins was a great leader, who thought it was a pleasure to serve others. He was full of the Holy Spirit. We appreciate and enjoyed his sermons. He taught the Bible to his members, friends and visitors on Wednesday nights. He was loving, caring, patient and had integrity in his relationships and how he treated others. He was honest, truthful, fair and he devoted his life to Jesus and helping others. He had great fellowship with his church and community. He inspired his members, friends and others with sound doctrine of the Lord. He also fed them with food to eat. Rev. Hopkins had a devoted Board of Deacons that loved him. He always shared with them his thoughts, concerns and his vision.”
During Hopkins' tenure an education committee was established. Among the many programs that he instituted were tutoring, college visitation, participation in summer enrichment program at Albany State University's Kiddie College and a graduation service for high school seniors.
“As church membership grew it became apparent that we needed a larger fellowship hall to use for church social activities, receptions and other community functions,” the church’s press release said. “The fellowship hall was added with a seating capacity of 400 and a commercial kitchen. It was appropriately named the E.H. Hopkins Fellowship Hall.”
Six ministers were either licensed or ordained under Hopkins, which include Mother Easter’s present pastor, the Rev. Freddie Castle, and its associate pastor, the Rev. Darren Roberson.
The Rev. John Green said he sees Hopkins not only as his pastor, but also a father figure and a friend. He attributes his success in education and his pastorate to Hopkins. He was licensed, ordained and also installed as pastor in his three pastorates in 1984 and 85. For 60-plus years, he said, Hopkins has been his guide and mentor.
The loss was felt throughout Colquitt County’s Christian community.
“I cannot fathom the loss,” said local pastor Julian Griner. “I knew he was not well and I knew he had so much better waiting on him. Still ... it just blessed me to know he was still here. I will miss him but I am grateful for where he is ... And ... truth be told ... what he gave me can never be taken away. What he gave to all of us is our treasure forever."
To culminate Hopkins’ 47 years of service to the community, Mother Easter set up the E.H. Hopkins Scholarship Endowment Fund. Scholarships have been given for the last 12 years to graduating seniors.
His community involvement included: The Ministerial Alliance, life member of Georgia Retired Teachers Association, Fort Valley State College Alumni Association, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., as well as being founding director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys and Girls Club.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the EH Hopkins Scholarship Endowment Fund in care of Mother Easter Baptist Church, 1400 West Central Ave., Moultrie, GA 31776.
Public visitation will be Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Hatcher-Peoples Funeral Home and from 3-6 p.m. at Mother Easter Baptist Church. Visitation also will take place Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hatcher-Peoples Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Disciples of Jesus Ministries, 228 Augusta Ave., Thomasville. Burial will follow at Springhill Church Cemetery, Hall Road, in Thomasville.
Hatcher-Peoples Funeral Home of Thomasville is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.