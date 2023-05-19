MOULTRIE — In the year since Colquitt County held its last Fallen Officers Memorial, 124 law enforcement officers across the country have laid down their lives in the line of duty.
Moultrie Police Sgt. Dave Underwood highlighted that number during Friday's memorial on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square. Forty-two of those officers fell since the beginning of 2023, he said.
Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell read the names of the officers who died in Georgia over the course of that year, including Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams of the Cairo Police Department, who died from a medical issue during a foot chase Jan. 28.
Underwood said the names of the fallen officers are added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
"This memorial is ever changing," Underwood told the assembly of about 40 people. "New names are added each spring in conjunction with National Police Week."
The keynote speaker for the event was Benjie Nobles, who worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections for 18 years before becoming a criminal justice instructor at Southern Regional Technical College. He served as a counselor, assistant warden and program director at five facilities over the course of his career in corrections. He's also pastor of Greater Believers Worship Center in Moultrie.
"I don't know what it's like to be a Moultrie police officer or a deputy sheriff," he told the assembly before listing the dangerous or tragic situations those officers could find themselves in, such as a traffic stop or domestic violence call. "… But I do know what it's like to report behind the walls to supervise those who have been found guilty."
He said he'd talked people down from suicide attempts, and he'd had to call the family members of inmates who died in his custody.
Crime is a disruption of the social order, he said, and the responsibility to restore that order falls on the officers of law enforcement, the courts and the corrections system so that life can return to normal.
"When the social order is broken, it never returns to its original state," he said.
Officers enforce the law, maintain order and prevent crimes, he said, but doing so can take a toll. Many officers suffer from anxiety, PTSD and personality disorders as a result of their jobs. He said it's no coincidence that National Police Week falls in May, which is also Mental Health Awareness Month.
And those burdens are shared by the families of the officers, especially the families of the fallen.
"Who goes back a year or a couple of years later to check on how they're coping?" he asked rhetorically.
He offered advice to the living to properly honor the fallen officers: Ensure their sacrifices aren't in vain. Preserve their legacy. Be law-abiding and respectful and kind and understanding and cooperative and loving.
He closed with a thought from Sir Robert Peel, credited as the father of modern law enforcement: Cooperative relations between the public and police are necessary "in order to have a peaceful, prosperous and productive community."
