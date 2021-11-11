MOULTRIE, Ga. — The South Georgia Veterans Activities Committee hosted its annual Veterans Day program and laying of wreaths on the Courthouse Square Thursday morning.
SGVAC president, Tom Davis opened the ceremony thanking those in attendance and explaining a bit about the program.
“Veterans Day is celebrated in the one phrase, ‘some gave all, all gave some,’” Davis began.
He explained the history of Colquitt County’s War Memorial, which displays the names of all known Colquitt County veterans who have died in the line of duty ranging from World Wars I and II, the Vietnam conflict and Iraq.
“Those names are the ones we think about today. Those names who weren’t ever able to see today,” Davis said.
He then led the crowd in a prayer before reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Stacey Derosso followed Davis to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Mike Horton, chaplain of American Legion Post 324, gave a history lesson of Veterans Day. Davis then introduced the keynote speaker for the event, the Rev. Stanley Norman of Pine Grove Church. He spoke about America’s need to turn to God for guidance and thanked the veterans in attendance for their service.
“There is only one true God. This nation will not be the same until we turn back to him… I never was a military man but my dad was. We need men and women who are willing to take time out of their lives to help defend ours,” Davis said.
The ceremony was brought to a close by a ceremonial laying of the wreaths. Colonial Dames, American Legion Post 324, Moultrie Federated Guild and the Daughters of the American Revolution each presented a wreath.
“These wreaths will be on display in front of the War Memorial for the remainder of the day,” Davis said. “We lay these wreaths to thank and honor each one of those names in that memorial and to all the other veterans who gave their life in defending our freedom.”
Taps was performed by Jonny Shiver, who Davis said is the oldest living Colquitt County serviceman at 94 years old.
