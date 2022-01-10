MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Women’s Federated Club and the Colquitt County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) salute Dr. Martin Luther King with events on Monday.
The Women’s Federated Club of Moultrie — in partnership with Southwest Georgia Bank, a division of The First — will present its 34th birthday celebration and its second virtual program at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17. The Women’s Federated Club of Moultrie is under the current leadership of Sondra Hampton.
Jerome W. Haggins, a Moultrie native and retired lieutenant colonel, will be the speaker for this occasion with his theme being “Beyond the Dream,” the club announced in a press release Friday.
Haggins is a graduate of Moultrie Senior High School and Fort Valley State College. Upon his graduation he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. After his retirement Haggins has continued to lead a life of service in his community, at his alma mater and in his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, the Women’s Federated Club said.
Haggins resides in Maryland and is married to Paige Barrows Haggins. They are the proud parents of four adult children. He is a member of Union Grove Church of God in Christ in Moultrie and Fort Washington Baptist Church in Fort Washington, Maryland.
In keeping with the Women’s Federated Club being a community service club, each year members choose a person in the community who has rendered yeoman service to this community, the club said. This year the recipient of the community service award is Bishop Johnny Ward.
Ward gave his life to the Lord in 1976 and there has been no turning back for him, the club’s release said. He is the senior pastor of Outreach Deliverance. In 2010 Ward was led to start a food ministry. Although ministering to a small congregation he felt that with God he could do great things in and for this community. Walking in faith under his guidance the food ministry has flourished and Ward is there with his team of volunteers every Friday to provide food for the community.
Ward is married to Renell Ward and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. They are the parents of five adult children: Johnny, LaQuisa, Charlise, Daniel and Paul.
Later that day — 2 p.m. Jan. 17 — the NAACP will kick off its parade.
“After cancelling the parade last year during the heart of the pandemic we are prayerful that we can safely celebrate this year with precautions,” the NAACP said.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Strides Toward Freedom, Justice and Equity.” The parade will be led by Grand Marshall Steve Reynolds and his wife, Keeshia Reynolds.
Steve Reynolds is a very familiar face in Colquitt County, the NAACP said. He is a graduate of Colquitt County High School and attended Fort Valley State College. He has served in the United States Army and the Georgia National Guard. He is retired from the United States Postal Service. After serving as a community basketball and football coach for 24 years with the Colquitt County High School Athletic Department he is now employed by the Thomasville City Board of Education at the Thomasville City Performance Center.
In the community Reynolds is active in numerous civic organizations, among them Nehemiah Masonic Lodge #138, Moultrie, Ga. (Past Master); Queen Ester Chapter #67 Order of the Eastern Stars, Moultrie, Ga. (Worthy Patron); American Legion Post #519, Thomasville, Ga.; American Legion Georgia District 2 Service Officer; and the NAACP. Reynolds is an active member of Mother Easter Baptist Church.
He is married to Keesha Reynolds and is the father of eight children and 16 grandchildren.
“Steve is always ready, willing and able to serve his community,” the NAACP said.
For information on the parade please contact Felicia Carr at 229-921-1689.
The link for the virtual MLK program will be posted on the City of Moultrie and the Colquitt County Commission Facebook pages.
