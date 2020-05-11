MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Northwest Moultrie community will soon continue its venture with a Camilla nonprofit once lawyers conclude an investigation into the ownership of lots it wants to use.
Announced at the May 8 Moultrie-Colquitt County Land Bank Authority meeting, Community Ventures, the Camilla nonprofit, will be purchasing five lots on the corner of Third Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest.
Authority Chairwoman Angela Castellow said the organization wants to build a large house on the properties but the titles need to be found first.
“There are a lot of title issues with these [properties] because these are fair property, a lot of them,” Castellow said.
Because of this Community Ventures is asking the Land Bank for some of the proceeds in clearing up the title. The authority voted to provide $1,500 to help with the legal fees.
Not much money will be coming in once the property is sold, but Castellow said the hope is to “net out with a little bit in there.”
The best part of the deal, however, is putting it back on the tax base, she said.
“When [property] is in the land bank, there aren’t taxes paid on them,” she said. “That meets our goals of getting properties [and] neighborhoods improved and better housing.”
The Land Bank has dealt with Community Ventures before. The nonprofit bought property near First Street Northwest and built two new houses there.
Castellow said she expects that this new house the organization is planning to put up will be of good quality.
“But that’s what they do,” she said. “They build houses, they work with the homeowners on getting financing and down payment assistance. They use a lot of government programs but it’s to improve housing and improve those neighborhoods.”
And that’s the whole goal of the Land Bank. Usually if the city disposes of property, it’d have to bid it out and the highest bid wins; but the Land Bank can choose who to work with.
Those who purchase the land usually have a year to start construction, but that period won’t be set until the titles are found and the purchase goes through.
