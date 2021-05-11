Ben Wiggins

Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins and his wife Jana, center, meet with Pat Anderson, a member of the county Board of Education, Monday during a welcome event for the new superintendent.

 Jack R. Jordan/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins and his wife Jana, center, meet with Pat Anderson, a member of the county Board of Education, Monday during a welcome event for the new superintendent. The event offered a chance for members of the community and other education representatives to meet Wiggins a week after he began his new role here. Wiggins, a former Colquitt County teacher, was most recently the superintendent of Thomasville City Schools before being hired to replace retiring Superintendent Doug Howell.

