MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie's newest bank officially opened its doors Friday.
Market President Marc DeMott cut the ribbon to open First National Bank of Moultrie during the 10 a.m. ceremony at 26 S. Main St.
Brad Barber, the CEO and president of First National Bank, welcomed the fresh addition to the First National Bank roster.
City officials believe that the bank will be a positive addition to downtown Moultrie.
“We have a vibrant downtown and this will only add to that,” said William McIntosh, the mayor of Moultrie.
DeMott said that the bank currently has a team of five, but he said that expansion will come as the business grows.
The building formerly housed The Kirbo Law Firm, which moved to a former bank building on First Street Southeast. Before that, it housed two businesses: Crystal Pharmacy and Schreiber’s. Black-and-white photographs of downtown Moultrie line one of the hallways of the bank, with the pharmacy and Schreiber's visible in some of the images.
The building is owned by Dennis Futch. General contractor was Larry Franklin and the interior design was by Marie Harrison at Harrison Designs.
