TIFTON, Ga. – Averitt Express recently honored associate Steve Pearce of Norman Park for 25 years of safety. 

Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators, the company said in a press release. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns. 

Averitt’s Tifton-area facility is located at 281 Jordan Road. 

Averitt Express is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to more than 100 countries. 

For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visitAverittExpress.com.  

 

 

