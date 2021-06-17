TIFTON, Ga. – Averitt Express recently honored associate Steve Pearce of Norman Park for 25 years of safety.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators, the company said in a press release. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
Averitt’s Tifton-area facility is located at 281 Jordan Road.
Averitt Express is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to more than 100 countries.
For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit AverittExpress.com.
