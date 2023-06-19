MOULTRIE — The Arts Center is excited to announce being the recipient of the Georgia Humanities Grant. With the help of this grant, the Arts Center will host an event titled "Beyond the Book, A Lived Experience Library." This event will offer people an opportunity to “read” others’ stories by listening to the “human author” tell them.
So, if you have a story to tell, and have not taken the time to publish it in a book, this event may just be for you. The idea of a Human Library originated in Denmark as a way to promote human rights and social cohesion. The Human Library is just what it says it is – a library of people. All over the world events are hosted where readers can borrow human beings serving as open books and have conversations they would not normally have access to. Every human book from the bookshelf represents a group in our society that is often subjected to prejudice, stigmatization, or discrimination because of their lifestyle, diagnosis, belief, disability, social status, ethnic origin, etc.
Human Libraries offer a method of communication that enables dialogue between people in an effort to help “unjudge someone.” You should never judge a book by its cover, therefore it’s a must that you journey “Beyond the Book” cover. Going “Beyond the Book” cover gives others a chance to take a deeper look inside as opposed to what one could only see (and judge) when looking at the cover.
This event will allow people to ask questions about difficult issues. It will also create a safe space for dialogue where topics are discussed openly between our human books and their readers.
Whenever a Human Library event is offered, the object is to build a positive framework for conversations that can challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue. The Human Library is a place where real people are on loan to readers. A place where difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered. This idea surfaced in the early 2000s and is now available in more than 80 countries abroad.
The Arts Center of Moultrie is beyond honored to be able to offer this experience to the residents of Colquitt County. Our event is titled “Beyond the Book: A Lived-Experience Library.” We look forward to all residents embracing this opportunity and taking part in this phenomenal event on June 22, 2023 at 7 pm. This event will be free to all residents and participants.
A few of the human authors who will be exhibited at this event include Olivia Simpson, Suzanne Williams, Tanya Monts, Apondrea Marshall, Lasonda Davis, Hope Edwards, Jessica Smith, Tomika Trim, Demetrius Enoch, Brenda Jackson, Celines Quinones, and Olivia Ponder-Wallace. Come listen by ear to read their stories and find out what captivating stories they have to share.
