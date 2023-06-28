MOULTRIE – The arts have always had a place in Moultrie native Connie Fritz's heart. She will continue to focus on her preferred discipline, the theater, as she steps down from the Arts Center of Moultrie executive director position.
The Arts Center of Moultrie’s Board President Josh Lovett made the announcement Tuesday on the center’s Facebook page.
“Mrs. Fritz will still be involved in programming at the Arts Center with youth and community theater productions and teaching classes or workshops. Mrs. Fritz describes this transition as switching gears. She is grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the arts community, and we are thankful for her dedication,” Lovett said.
Fritz’s involvement with the Arts Center began after the building's transformation from the old Moultrie High School. In 1991, she founded the center’s children's theater program. She served as program director 24 years ago and has worked as director of the Arts Center of Moultrie since May 2016.
The Observer spoke with Fritz Wednesday afternoon about the change. Her love for the arts started in her sophomore high school year with their production of “Oklahoma!”
She was inspired to join the Arts Center following a discussion with Mary Norman, who was a drama director at the high school in 1991, about the lack of a feeder program for drama students in the high school.
As director, Fritz has worked diligently to maintain the center’s mission statement.
“You have to keep moving forward, but you can’t lose sight of where you’ve been," she said. "One of the things that I’m most proud of is that I tried very hard to live up to the mission statement of the Arts Center, which is to serve a diverse population and diversity comes in so many different forms. I’m really proud of the steps we’ve made in that direction in being open to the community at large.”
Another part of the mission statement is to preserve the building, which is featured on the National Historic Register. Under her supervision, the Arts Center of Moultrie has received several grants that have provided the funds to update the auditorium lighting and install HVAC in the west wing.
When asked what made her transition from the position, Fritz said, “The only thing constant is change. I think it was just time for a change.”
She looks forward to returning to the youth theater program and creating a long-life passion for theater in children.
“I’m excited about being able to go back to the youth theater program. It’s really rewarding to see a child step on the stage and barely whisper in auditions to just bloom in performances.”
She will miss the camaraderie with the staff and the interaction with the community.
Fritz concluded, “I thank the community for their support of the Arts Center of Moultrie itself and their support of me over the years. I hope to see them in the audience at the next play.”
If you’re interested in applying for the executive director position, please refer to the Arts Center of Moultrie website.
