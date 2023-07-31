Calling all children Kindergarten to 5th grade for the Arts Center Theater production of Winnie the Pooh Kids.
Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a delightful show based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Featuring favorite songs from the film, as well as new hits by the Academy Award winning Robert and Kristen Lopez (Frozen), this honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun.
Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit, and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course... sharing snacks.
Filled with all their favorite characters, Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a favorite for children to perform. This condensed version is perfect for children new to the stage and loaded with enough characters for those returning to the stage.
Auditions will be held Tuesday, August 15th from 5:30-6:30. No previous stage experience is necessary. The total cost for participation per student is $100 and includes script, soundtrack, show T shirt, as well as all costumes and props. The fee can be made in two payments by the end of August and the end of September.
Through this production, students will learn the parts of a play, parts of the stage, technical terms for theater, makeup techniques, acting and emoting, choreography and more.
Performance dates are Friday, October 6th at 7 PM and Saturday and Sunday, October 7th, and 8th at 2 PM.
