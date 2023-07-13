The Arts Center of Moultrie is excited to bring signature artist Jeannie Vodden to the teaching studio in Spring 2024. Registration is now open and is limited so it is expected to fill up quickly.
The 5-Day Watercolor Workshop and Watercolor Demonstration will be held March 11-15, 2024, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.n. daily.
The cost for the weeklong workshop is $500 with lunch orders filled per person each day. Participants will be on their own for dinner. If you need assistance with lodging, please call the Arts Center at 229-985-1922 for recommendations.
Watercolor Florals, 2 days: The workshop will begin with a demo and practice exercises that will immeasurably help in understanding how the artist works, achieve luminosity, detail and gentle washes with lifts and light areas.
Then students will move into a small floral painting to put into practice the techniques learned with the exercises.
Watercolor Portraits that Touch the Heart, 3 days: The focus will be on using a limited palette, adding color into the skin tones, creating soft translucence with layering of staining transparent hues. Participants learn how to lift and soften areas and edges while paint is still damp. There will be discussion about picking participants’ best photos for a portrait and how to add a little something special that will add interest to your portraits.
Jeannie Vodden lives in the foothills of the Northern Sierra Nevada Mountains. She lives on a beautiful oak-covered property in the Gold Country of California. Here she dedicates her time to expressing her love of beauty in the garden, in her home and in her watercolors and drawings.
Jeannie works in watercolor, painting floral, still life and portraits, and in graphite, drawing whimsical little people and animals.
In her artists statement Jeannie says:
“I love painting the complex textures, forms and patterns found in nature. The scales of a reptile, the random branches of a nest, the tousled hair of a young child, a dried leaf, are some of my favorites. It’s fun for me to compare man-made textures. A few I’ve attempted are a crocheted scarf, the floral print in the folds of a woman’s dress, a glass vase. And when I add beautiful, natural light it changes the whole look and feel of each surface and pattern, overlaying complexity and changing form.”
“Watercolor is a wonderful medium, and challenging! I love using pure staining transparent hues. My method is to use a glazing process, in which I apply layer upon layer, changing color and letting it mix on the paper. I use a very limited palette. I start with only three colors, and then sometimes broaden out my choices to six … very seldom using more.”
Mrs. Vodden says she has been painting and drawing faces and portraits since she was very young. She says, “From the very first it was exciting, even surprising, to see a likeness appearing on the paper before me." Now, many paintings later, casual, sun dappled images of people, are a big part of her work. Because of the color she uses and her application, her work has a magical feel. And sometimes she enjoys adding a touch of fantasy, or combining things that you don’t normally see in the same painting. She says she loves seeing something surprising on her paper.
Through numerous watercolor demonstrations, classes, and workshops, she has been able to share her work and experience with others: artist’s groups, schools, county and state fairs, community organizations and it is always a delight for her — and, she hopes, for those she teaches as well.
As for her education Mrs. Vodden states, “I have been very fortunate to have studied with Sacramento artist, Gary Pruner, whose marvelous teaching grounded me in my craft, and whose passion for art inspired me. It is largely due to Gary’s encouragement that I am a full-time painter and teacher. I am thankful for his generosity and support.”
She shares that her desire is “to bring to my work, the imagination and curiosity which is so often found in children, and to combine that sense of wonder with an experienced artist’s hand.”
You can learn more about the artist and see some of her works at https://www.jeannievodden.com.
