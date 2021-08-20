MOULTRIE, Ga. — One of three Moultrie city council seats will be up for election in November, but another will automatically have a new occupant.
Qualifying for the election took place Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 18-20.
For District 1, Post 2, incumbent Councilman Cornelius Ponder did not seek re-election. The only candidate who qualified in the race was Margaret J. Mathis.
For District 2, Post 5, incumbent Daniel L. Dunn qualified and so did a challenger, Kenneth “Ken” Turnipseed.
For District 3, Post 6, incumbent Wilma Lanette Hadley qualified without opposition.
Other municipalities in the county also held qualifying this week but The Observer was unable to contact them before they closed for the day on Friday. Check www.moultrieobserver.com for updates next week.
