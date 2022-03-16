MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man was sentenced Wednesday to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison for trafficking three ounces of meth.
Jason Hopper, 45, 266 Blackberry Lane, was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years with at least 20 years of that in prison, according to Assistant District Attorney Ken Stills.
“Hopper was sentenced to the maximum as a recidivist offender,” Stills said in a previous interview.
Hopper has been classified a recidivist offender, a person who has multiple convictions, with three prior felony convictions. He was charged as a first class trafficker, which means any person in the possession of over 84 grams of an illegal substance to be considered a trafficker, according to Stills.
“Due to this, the judge has an obligation to impose the maximum sentence,” Stills said.
Along with the prison sentence, Hopper was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine.
Hopper was arrested in the morning hours of Jan. 7, 2020, following an accident on Highway 33 South, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team investigator Justin Searcy.
“I first responded to assist with an accident,” Searcy said “When I first arrived Hopper was in the ambulance being checked out. I didn’t think much of him at the time.”
Hopper then asked to put a pair of sunglasses into his damaged vehicle. That’s when Searcy first noticed a suspicious package.
“He was acting like he was trying to put these sunglasses into the car. That’s when I noticed a small package he had taken out of his pants and was trying to hide under the seat,” Searcy said.
Searcy quickly detained Hopper while he and another investigator searched the vehicle.
“We were able to recover a total of approximately three ounces of meth between Hopper’s person and the vehicle.”
Stills said he is “beyond pleased” with the ending to the case.
“I am beyond pleased that a drug trafficker is off our streets. We appreciate the task force and all law enforcement making sure to keep our community safe.”
