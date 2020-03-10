MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia’s Cooling Assistance Program will open on April 1 at 6 a.m. for homebound and elderly households (all adults in household must be age 65 or over and/or physically homebound) that meet eligibility requirements for the program, according to a press release from the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.
The program provides financial assistance to low-income households to help defray their home cooling costs through direct payments to home energy suppliers.
If funds are available, the program will open on May 1 to all other residents that meet the eligibility requirements.
Interested individuals should call 1-229-785-4001 to schedule an application appointment. This is an Interactive Voice Response System. Please pay special attention to the prompts.
Households with individuals who have documented life-threatening medical conditions and who are in danger of imminent cut-off of their cooling source (or need their cooling source restored) may also apply, the CAC said.
Eligible individuals from the homebound and/or elderly population or those who look after the interest of eligible individuals are required to call 1-229-785-4001 on or after April 1, beginning at 6 a.m. to schedule an appointment for an application to be completed. Clients will be assisted on a first come, first served basis.
If funds are available, eligible individuals from the general public are required to call 1-229-785-4001 on or after May 1 to schedule an appointment for an application to be completed. Clients will be assisted on a first come, first served basis.
Do not go to the Neighborhood Service Center or call it; it is required that you call 1-229-785-4001 and schedule an appointment time for an application to be completed.
Please be prepared to provide a phone number that will be valid until the program ends so that you can be contacted if your appointment has to be rescheduled.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legally admitted aliens. Households participating in the program must meet income criteria and be responsible for the cost of cooling their homes. To be eligible, households must have an annual income equal to or less than: $23,776 for a one-person household; $31,092 for two persons; $38,408 for three persons; $45,724 for four persons; $53,040 for five persons; $60,356 for six persons; $61,727 for seven persons, $63,099 for eight persons; and for each additional person add $1,372.
All applicants must provide the following:
• Photo ID for the person applying for service and all household members ages 65 and over.
• Most recent active heating and cooling bill or statement of service from their heating and cooling provider.
• Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult household member. This may be a paycheck stub(s) or a letter granting public assistance, Social Security award letter or bank statement showing Social Security deposit, Social Security Supplemental Income award letter or unemployment benefits.
• Proof of Social Security numbers for each household member.
• Proof of citizenship for each household member.
• Proof of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all household members, if applicable.
Social Security Administration will no longer provide printouts to verify Social Security numbers; individuals must apply for a replacement card. An application for Cooling Assistance cannot be completed without proof of a Social Security number for all household members. If you have lost your card, please apply for a replacement card as soon as possible at your local Social Security Administration office.
NSC business hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for the duration of this program.
