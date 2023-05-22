MOULTRIE – Moultrie will hold its second annual celebration of Juneteenth with a two-day event June 16-17.
Juneteenth commemorates the freeing of African American slaves in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, at the end of the Civil War. It is traditionally celebrated on the third Saturday in June. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021, making it a national holiday.
A committee of local residents — led by the Rev. R.L. Baker, senior pastor of Kingdom Living Ministries of Moultrie and a spokesman for the celebration’s organizing committee, and his wife Thessie Baker, who is a retired school teacher — are coordinating this year’s Juneteenth festivities.
“We didn’t want this moment to pass us by, so we came together to organize the celebration. Our main purpose for Juneteenth is to educate, educate, educate about omitted history,” Baker said in an interview Friday.
Last year’s inaugural event had a turnout of about 500 visitors, according to Baker.
This year’s festivities will begin on Friday, June 16, with a “Black Tie Gala” at the Colquitt County Arts Center Ballroom. The gala starts at 6 p.m. and will feature Dr. Fonda Thompson as the special guest speaker. B.E.T. Christian comedian Sylvia “Small Fire” Holloway will provide entertainment.
Baker said attendees can expect the gala to be a wholesome positive event to socialize and get their spirits lifted.
“If you have a tuxedo, wear it. If you have a gown, wear your gown. If not, come as you are. We’re going to show Hollywood how to do it right red carpet style,” he said.
Advance tickets for the Black Tie Gala start at $50 for couples and $30 for singles. The ticket costs will increase to $60 for couples and $35 for singles at the entrance the night of the event. They can be purchased from the Bakers at their store All That & Some, 300 E. Central Ave. They can be contacted at 229-429-5263 to make pick-up arrangements if needed.
The holiday’s main celebration will continue with an all-day event on the Courthouse Square from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
A variety of speakers are scheduled including but not limited to Dr. JoAnn Maddox-Dunn from Macon; Tommie Beth Willis, the former president and CEO of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce; and Pastor Frederick Davis.
Baker explained that several of people are not aware of what Juneteenth is about because it’s been omitted from history books.
“We’re trying to educate and get people to understand the importance of Juneteenth. That is to inform you and educate you about history that you may not be aware of,” he said.
There will be family-friendly activities such as bounce houses, waterslides and food vendors based within the Downtown Moultrie area. The coordinators are still accepting vendors for the event. They have about 30 vendors already committed. The vendor early bird fee is $50 until May 30 and will increase to $75 after the initial deadline.
Local youth will participate in the Saturday program.
Baker said Taquaveon Myrick will recite excerpts from the Emancipation Proclamation and Aniya H. Reads will lead the General Order No. 3 recitation.
The Champions of Checker will be out on the Courthouse Square for the older attendees.
A concert with four performances will follow the day’s events at 7 p.m. The scheduled entertainers are Minister Kelvin Lundy of Jacksonville, Fla., recording artist; Thessie Baker, who is a former Sunday’s Best contestant recording artist; The Spiritual Voices of Moultrie, Ga, and the Gospel Keys of Albany, Ga.
“Right now, finances have been slow because of the economy, but we still believe in God that someone will try to contribute. Donations are very welcome. Last year, we only had about two supporters from the community,” Baker said.
For more information about purchasing tickets, signing up as a vendor or to learn how to participate or support please contact Rev. R.L. Baker at (229) 429-5263 or visit All That & Some at 300 E. Central Ave. The store is open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
