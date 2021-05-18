MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Cornbread and Cotton located in Colquitt County.
Cornbread and Cotton is owned by Tori Fuller Murray, a design specialist, and is a design business that offers interior design services as well as event tablescapes, small scale catering, and private cooking classes.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Cornbread and Cotton by calling 229-921-4065 or visit their Facebook page listed as Cornbread and Cotton.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner/design specialist Tori Fuller Murray, along with family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
