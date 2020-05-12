MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Nicholas Brokaw said it’s time for the next generation to take the mantle as he runs for Colquitt County coroner -- with all due respect to current Coroner Verlyn Brock, however.
“I believe he’s done a good job. I would like to see him be able to retire and enjoy his golden years,” Brokaw said. “He’s 74 years old and I’m 32 -- I was raised that it’s every generation’s turn to take their spot and do their work in these positions.”
And while he does believe that coroner is an entry level position, Brokaw does not see it as one to take lightly. The emotional weight of the job he knows for certain.
After coming to Colquitt County in 2009, Brokaw spent time as a police officer in Berlin and is currently a part-time police officer in Morven. He said during this time he’s dealt with deaths and it doesn’t impair him.
“It’s a job that a lot of people can’t do,” he said. “Death is something a lot of people can’t handle.”
As a coroner’s job is to investigate the violent, sudden or suspicious deaths -- by definition at least -- Brokaw believes he’s fit for it.
He noted that being coroner was something simple and a smaller political position, but it’s also something he aims to take seriously.
“As the coroner, you’re going to help with the families in the community, work closely with the sheriff’s department,” Brokaw said. “We have a large amount of drug overdose deaths -- that’s something you can keep broad and to the attention of the sheriff to try to find out what’s going on, what’s causing it and work with behavioral health to try to bring those numbers down.”
Whatever the case may be, he said, he’ll be ready for the task.
Preparing for the position, he’s made it a point to be readily available and plans to bring down coroner expenses. It’s all about the hustle, he said.
“Looking at what the salary is versus the expenses, I feel like maybe I might try to bring that down by not having to utilize deputy coroners as much if I’m able to hustle and get down there myself,” he said.
Brokaw also recognizes that he’ll need to work closely with law enforcement too.
He would’ve liked to have made appointments to meet every officer and their chief, but COVID-19 canceled those plans. He said he wanted to get to know them since they’re the first ones on the scene.
“Between fire, EMS and the police, they’re your first set of eyes,” he said. “Things might blow away or get washed away before you get there, so having that close relationship with them [is important].”
Having an uncle that was sheriff in his hometown and having been an officer himself, he knows there’s a brotherhood in the force.
Born and raised in Butler, Ohio, Brokaw is also used to the small-town vibe of Colquitt County’s cities. He graduated from Clear Fork High School and went straight into the workforce.
Soon after, he realized a passion for entrepreneurship.
“After high school, I did what anyone does -- had fun and whatnot -- but I was working as a regular employee and realized I’d rather be the one that was hiring people,” he said.
This led to a position at a foreclosure firm where he learned knowledge of the business in order to run his own someday. In 2009, he moved to Warwick, Georgia, and subsequently moved to Moultrie in 2011.
Since that move, Brokaw remained stationary, opening his own foreclosure/property management company, iSentry Field Services, and making himself readily available to his community.
He knows that he wants his next step to be in the field of helping others more than he could as a police officer.
