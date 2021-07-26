Christian Books and More is still open, contrary to the expectation of an article The Observer published online July 15. The Moultrie bookstore got an extension on its lease and will remain open to liquidate inventory until mid-August.
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 27, 2021 @ 5:07 am
BERLIN [mdash] Sherron Lynne Gregory Boyd, 43, of Berlin, died Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Lifardo Frometa, 86, of Moultrie, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home
MOULTRIE, GA - Sandra Ann Smith Hutchinson,73, of Moultrie, passed away on July 19, 2021, at her residence. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
