The Moultrie Observer incorrectly stated that the City of Moultrie had set its millage rate Sept. 5 in a story posted to moultrieobserver.com Sept. 6 and printed in The Moultrie Observer newspaper Sept. 13.
The Moultrie City Council passed the first and second reading of that motion on Sept. 5. First and second reading is a procedural vote in which the council agrees to consider a matter. Actual passage of a motion happens on a third and final reading, a separate vote that usually takes place at the next meeting after the first and second reading is approved.
The council is expected to vote on the third and final reading of the millage rate at its Sept. 19 meeting. At that time councilmen could vote for it to be the same as what was announced Sept. 5 — or they could vote for a millage rate that's higher or lower than that one.
Before that vote takes place, the city council will hold a third public hearing on the proposed millage rate. The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 19, and the public hearing is likely to be among the first items on the agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.