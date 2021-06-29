Mostly cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 12:55 am
Moultrie, Georgia
An arrest report in the June 16 edition of The Moultrie Observer incorrectly listed the charge against Dye’quarius Jamarius Ward, 21, 504 Oak Circle. Ward, was charged June 9 with possession of a schedule I substance.
PAVO [mdash]Michael Thomas Daniel, 52, of Pavo, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Erwin, Tennessee. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Christine Lott Kirkland, 68, of Moultrie, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Betty McAdams, 85, of Moultrie, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.