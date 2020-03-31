The Moultrie Observer incorrectly reported the arrest of Marcus Gamble, 40, Fifth Avenue Northwest, in the crime report that was published in the March 20 edition. Gamble was not charged in that incident.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Mrs. Ethel Lois Taylor Holloway, 83 departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, Georgia. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. A Public Memorial Service will be held …
QUITMAN [mdash] Mr. James D. Tucker, 92 of Quitman passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on March 30, 2020. Mr. Tucker was born in Colquitt County on June 21, 1927 to the late Queen Esther Chapman Tucker and James Cleveland Tucker. He was a devoted husband for 6…
