Doerun election
An article published online Jan. 13 and in The Moultrie Observer’s Jan. 18 print edition contained inaccurate information about the election in Doerun. The article and photos described a swearing-in ceremony for Doerun’s new city councilmen but misidentified at least one post involved.
Doerun elects councilmen at-large, which means all voters can vote for each of the candidates, but those candidates have to run for a specific post, even though all posts represent the whole city.
Randy Dalton held Post 3 and was up for re-election last November. Post 5 Councilwoman Suprina Greene decided not to run for re-election, and Willie Slaughter qualified to run for her seat. When Dewayne Turpin qualified to run for Dalton’s Post 3 seat, Dalton qualified instead to run for Post 5.
Slaughter won that election in November. Turpin and Post 4 Councilman Mike Blair ran unopposed for their seats. All three took their oaths of office in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.