A story published online Feb. 2 incorrectly stated the total cost of four projects planned to be funded by an upcoming Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The four projects will actually total $29.3 million. The state is expected to reimburse $1.7 million of that, the school system said.
CORRECTION: ESPLOST projects
