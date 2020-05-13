Sunny. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 2:59 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
The Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, not the date listed in Wednesday’s Moultrie Observer.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Felix Augustin Cinto DeLeon, 57, of Moultrie, died Monday, May 11, 2020 Navient Health Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
WIGHAM [mdash]Victor Manuel Ramirez, 37, of Wigham, GA, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial HeathCare. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home
