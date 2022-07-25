A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 5:58 pm
An article published online July 20 incorrectly listed the age of a suspect who was recently indicted after being accused of having a SplatRBall gun at Colquitt County High School.
Connor Moore was 17 at the time of the incident Jan. 26.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.